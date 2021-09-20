New COVID-19 treatment available in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young, DO, FAAFO, is the Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. She’s discussing the latest on COVID-19 in West Virginia, including the health department offering a new treatment for the virus.
KCHD is offering monoclonal antibody clinics in addition to their free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic. Monoclonal antibodies or mAb are made in a laboratory to fight a particular infection, and in this case, the virus that causes COVID-19. These antibodies are then directly administered through therapy to COVID-positive patients with an infusion or shot.
Young says this treatment is available with a doctor’s recommendation.
“There’s an increased demand for testing right now because people are positive, they’re symptomatic, people need a negative test to go back to school or work. We’re still vaccinating, and I hope we are capturing more and more people getting that first and second dose. It’s essential that we keep the vaccinations going,” said Young.
