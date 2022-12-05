CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss a new Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor, healthcare and National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

In Segment One, Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor Del. Moore Capito comes on to talk about his announcement.

Laure Marino with the Center for Nurse Entrepreneurship comes on the show in Segment Two to talk about healthcare.

Segments Three and Four are about National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in November. Tara Manchin, who lost their mother to pancreatic cancer, and Annette Fetty-Santilli with the WV Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.