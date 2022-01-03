Nursing shortage, pay raises and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On the first episode of Inside West Virginia Politics for 2022, Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren talk to people about the nursing shortage, pay raises for teachers, highlights from the West Virginia Supreme Court and more.

Joyce Wilson, President of the West Virginia Nurses Association, calls in to talk to our co-host Mark Curtis about the $48 million Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) is designating to address the nurse shortage in West Virginia.

Segment Two brings on Fred Albert, West Virginia AFT President, to discuss the potential five percent pay raise for teachers with co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren.

Mark Curtis is joined by Chief Justice Evan Jenkins in Segments Three and Four to discuss highlights from the West Virginia Supreme Court in 2021.

