‘Opening West Virginia’ Highlights, WVU Football, & Democratic Candidates for Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we share highlights from WOWK-TV’s latest coronavirus special, “Opening West Virginia,” with guests including Governor Jim Justice, Senator Joe Manchin, COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, and WVU President Dr. E. Gordon Gee. Then, we switch gears to focus in on two democratic candidates for the United States Senate, Paula Jean Swearengin and Richard Ojeda.

Inside West Virginia Politics: ‘Opening West Virginia’

In segment 1, we share a portion of our latest COVID-19 special, “Opening West Virginia.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin lists what he thinks needs to be done in order to fully re-open West Virginia, Ohio County Delegate and President of the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce Erikka Storch talks about what we can do to support our local businesses, and Governor Jim Justice addresses COVID testing concerns and reflects on how West Virginia residents have come together to combat the virus.

‘Opening West Virginia’: Testing expansion, businesses affected by COVID-19 and WVU football

In segment 2, you’ll hear more highlights from “Opening West Virginia,” including Wally Thornhill on the automobile supply chain and what dealers are doing to get through the pandemic, COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh on testing expansion, and Dr. E. Gordon Gee on changes for West Virginia University students. Dr. Gee also answers one of the public’s most burning questions – will WVU football continue in the fall?

Democratic Senate Candidate Swearengin on representation in politics

In segment 3, we change topics, speaking with one democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Paula Jean Swearengin talks about the importance of representation in politics, the long-term implications of COVID-19, and why she believes she’s the right choice, over fellow candidate Richard Ojeda.

Senate Candidate Ojeda on stimulus package, priorities in politics

In segment 4, U.S. Senate Candidate Richard Ojeda responds to Swearengin’s comments, tells us who he is and why he believes the public should vote for him, shares his opinion on a new stimulus package, and details some of his priorities in politics.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories