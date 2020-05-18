Live Now
'Opening West Virginia': Testing expansion, businesses affected by COVID-19 and WVU football

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, you’ll hear more highlights from “Opening West Virginia,” including Wally Thornhill on the automobile supply chain and what dealers are doing to get through the pandemic, COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh on testing expansion, and Dr. E. Gordon Gee on changes for West Virginia University students.

Dr. Gee also answers one of the public’s most burning questions – will WVU football continue in the fall?

