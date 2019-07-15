Opioid Epidemic, Melania Trump, & the West Virginia State Treasurer

Sen. Capito talks Melania Trump’s visit & opioid crisis

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) talks about First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to the Huntington, and the impact that the opioid crisis has on the children of the mountain state.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

On this week’s episode, we take a look at the opioid epidemic, First Lady Melania Trump’s 2nd visit to Huntington, and the race for the West Virginia State Treasurer seat.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams talks opioid crisis & Melania Trump’s visit

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams talks about First Lady Melania Trump’s visit and what constructive things the city of Huntington is doing to battle the opioid crisis.

West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue talks about running for 7th term

West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue talks about why he is running for his 7th term as state treasurer and his accomplishments while working as treasurer.

Riley Moore discusses why he is running for West Virginia State Treasurer

Riley Moore (R) talks about the changes he would like to see if he were to be nominated as state treasurer. He also discusses the current marijuana banking issues faced in the mountain state.