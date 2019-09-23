Opioids, Marijuana, and other drugs in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On this week’s episode, we take a look at opioid manufacturer settlements, the state of medical marijuana, and how law enforcement is cracking down on illegal drugs in West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Stuart talks cracking down on drugs in West Virginia

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Mike Stuart talks about cracking down on drugs in the Mountain State.

Attorney Rusty Webb talks opioid company settlements

Attorney Rusty Webb talks about opioid settlements and where they stand, when can West Virginia expect to see that cash.

Del. Mike Pushkin talks revenue numbers & medical cannabis in West Virginia

West Virginia State Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) talks about the new revenue numbers, if they are concerning, and when will medical cannabis be available in West Virginia

WOWK employee to be part of 2019 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame Class

Steve Mallory, a WOWK employee and a 2019 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductee, and Tom Resler, Chair of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame, talk about the upcoming induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington, W.Va.