Outdoor Dining, Elective Procedures, &”Safer At Home” During COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we focus on “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback,” Governor Jim Justice’s plan to gradually reopen the economy. Guests discuss a variety of topics, including the “safer at home” order, elective procedures, drive-thru testing, broadband expansion, and outdoor dining at restaurants.

WV Gov. Justice discusses steps to reopen, ‘Safer-at-Home’ order

In segment 1, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice joins us via Skype to discuss elective surgeries, restaurants, and small businesses reopening, saying we have to take baby steps to ensure everyone’s safety. He also details the differences between stay-at-home orders and the “safer at home” order he just enacted, and says, above all else, that we can’t forget that COVID-19 is still here.

Dr. Young on impact of elective procedures in economy

In segment 2, Dr. Sherri Young, Executive Director & Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and President of the West Virginia Medical Association talks about the impact of elective procedures on both the economy and hospital revenue, restaurants reopening, and the number you can call to schedule an appointment at a Kanawha County drive-thru clinic.

WV Chamber of Commerce President Roberts on West Virginians’ response to plan to reopen

In segment 3, Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce talks about how the governor’s schedule to get back to work is translating to a more vigorous, innovative spirit from West Virginians. He also tells us about how, in response to the realization of how crucial broadband access is, the Chamber of Commerce has put together a plan for moving the Mountain state forward.

Charleston business owner on restaurants’ preparations for reopening day

In segment 4, Deno Stanley, owner of Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille and member of the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association tells us all the steps restaurants are taking in preparation for reopening day, including what you can expect to see the next time you decide to outdoor dine.

