Passing bills on education: What do these mean for students and teachers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Brad McElhinney of WV Metro News returns to our reporters’ roundtable to discuss more highlights of the legislative session, including Education Savings Accounts and expanding charter schools.

Issues regarding education were among the earliest discussed, with the House of Delegates working to move through its priorities quickly should COVID-19 pause or close the session.

Two years ago, educators across the state went to the Capitol Building to show opposition to expanding charter schools. That pushback didn’t happen this year because the sessions were closed to the public. With the legislation passed, the ESAs will help families save up for tuition and other educational expenses should they choose nontraditional schooling, such as private schools, for their children.

The legislature also passed a bill tightening the existing law against teachers’ strikes, stating that should teachers strike again in the future, they would not be paid for those days. Teachers’ unions called the bill, “vindictive” and “punitive.”