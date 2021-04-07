Passover: The importance of patience during difficult times

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Rabbi Victor Urecki of the B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston speaks of the significance of the story of Passover in the Jewish faith and how, through that story, important it is to know your history and your identity, as well as the importance of patience.

“In broader strokes, the ideas of Passover are almost universal in it’s messages. A universal message of hope, the idea of liberation, the idea of taking care of the stranger,” said Rabbi Victor Urecki, B’nai Jacob Synagogue.

