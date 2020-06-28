Petsonk: Repealing Obamacare would be a mistake

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode, we talk with two men running for West Virginia Attorney General, discuss one of the Supreme Court’s recent rulings with the executive director of Fairness West Virginia and look into the future of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital at their recent topping-out ceremony.

In segment 3, Sam Brown Petsonk, the Democratic candidate for West Virginia Attorney General explains why he believes Mountain State residents should vote for him, why he takes issue with drug settlements West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has made with drug manufacturers over the opioid crisis and why he believes repealing Obamacare would negatively impact many West Virginians.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories