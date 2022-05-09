CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren discuss a variety of topics including the Ohio and West Virginia primary elections, opioids and ALS advocacy.

In Segments One and Two, Mark Curtis sits down with political analysts to discuss the primaries. In Segment One, Professor Robert Rupp, Political Analyst, is featured and in Segment Two, Tom Sussman, TSD Consulting, is featured.

In Segment Three, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey gives an update on the opioid trials underway in West Virginia.

We end today’s episode with Amanda Barren talking to Thurman Maynard about ALS and ALS advocacy.