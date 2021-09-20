Prescription drug price transparency in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, JB McCuskey, West Virginia’s State Auditor, discusses the politics of drug prices in West Virginia.

Earlier this week, McCuskey held a press conference with AARP about reducing the prices of prescription drugs for senior citizens.

The State Auditor is in partnership with AARP to post prices and information about prescription drugs, including costs to produce, current drug prices, and why some prices are increasing as well as a list of drugs that have increased in price, drugs that have lost their patent rights, and the costs related to research and development. 

