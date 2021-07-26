Protests in Cuba: How can the U.S. help the country’s people?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we turn our attention to the unrest currently happening in Cuba. Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) is a Cuban-American whose mother fled from Cuba during the 1960s. He explains more about what is happening in the country, why people are protesting and what the United States can do to help.

Mooney says Cuba is in a dire situation in regard to access to food and medicine while still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which Cuba does not yet have a way to treat effectively.

Cuba does not have laws protecting people’s freedom of speech or freedom of the press such as the United States has in place. Mooney says speaking out against the government in countries like Cuba typically leads to imprisonment. He says before his mother fled the country at the age of 20, she had spent seven weeks in what he describes as a communist prison, simply for the crime of not being a communist supporter.

The representative says it is a unique situation to see protestors out in such large numbers. “So it’s very encouraging to see the people finally be so fed up and call for freedom,” Mooney said.

He says the U.S., as well as other countries, should work diplomatically to help the people of Cuba get some of that freedom, even at the very minimum of condemning Cuba’s government regime and helping the country restore internet access shut down by their government so they can better communicate with the rest of the world again.