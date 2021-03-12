Public access to the WV Capitol, plus a look at some bills moving through the legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our guests stop by to discuss public access to the legislature, new bills to help West Virginians save for potentially starting their own business and to make paying online easier in the Mountain State, as well as the concern surrounding Senate Bill 12.

We also get an update on the construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and WVU Health System’s recent media-thon to raise money for the new facility.

How are pandemic restrictions affecting public access to WV’s legislature?

In Segment 1, Josh Sword, president of the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations of West Virginia, joins us to discuss the lack of access the public has to the state legislature due to the pandemic. Sword says, given pandemic restrictions, the organization is not asking that the doors be opened completely, but that the legislature allow a restricted number of people to where socially distancing is still possible so the public can still discuss bills with the legislators.

He also tells us that with closed doors, audio-only streams and no public discussion, the legislature could pass bills that end up having a negative impact on working families in the Mountain State. Sword says the organization has sent a letter to the legislature, and if they do not receive a response they could consider a legal challenge.

Construction continues: New children’s hospital to serve the community

In Segment 2, we take a step back from politics and turn our attention to medicine, specifically, with the construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. President and CEO of WVU Health System Albert Wright Jr. says progress on the construction is moving along and he was able to tour the site last week, describing it as “pretty fabulous.”

He says the pandemic has made for a challenging time to build a hospital between supply delays and subcontractors who have had to quarantine. Wright says despite the challenges, they’re getting final schedule done and hoping to announce an opening date later this year.

The current children’s hospital is the sixth floor of Ruby Memorial Hospital. Wright says the new stand-alone children’s hospital will allow WVU Medicine to embrace specialized care to better serve the community, including a unique birthing center for high-risk pregnancies.

Last week, WVU Health System hosted a media-thon to help raise money for construction, which raised about $684,000 dollars, according to Wright. They are still taking donations from those who wish to help with the costs necessary to complete the hospital.

“We’re so thankful for everyone’s support,” Wright said.

If you wish to donate:

CALL: 833-279-8505.

TEXT W-V-U KIDS TO 51555.

OR GO ONLINE TO, www.onedayforkids.com

Financial bills: Saving to start a business, easier access to paying online

In Segment 3, we’re talking money with West Virginia’s new State Treasurer Riley Moore, including two bills in the legislature he has been advocating for this year.

One project Moore has played a key role in is the Jumpstart Savings Act, which would help West Virginians who want to pursue a vocation or trade the ability to save up to potentially start their own business. Moore says the bill focuses on after schooling, helping people afford the costs that come after education, such as licensing, certifications and purchasing equipment needed for their trade.

Moore has also been an advocate for the Online Payments Bill, which would allow anyone anywhere in the state of West Virginia to make payments online. He says this would extend to fees, fines, taxes, licenses and other payments. Moore says this bill does not mean people wouldn’t be able to make payments in-person, and if that is their preferred method of paying, they will still be able to do so. For those who do wish to make their payments online, he says this bill will save people time and money.

Senate Bill 12: Should county commissions have authority over local health departments?

In Segment 4, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett joins us to talk about his concerns over Senate Bill 12.

The bill would gives more authority to county commissions for oversight of local health departments. Puckett says the bill would take away provisions from local public health, which he says is “a detriment to the community at large.” He says the idea of giving a political body authority over public health is concerning. Moving that authority would also transfer the legal liability back to county commissions, which could put them up to litigation in some cases and cause constituents more money, according to Puckett.

Health departments’ boards make multiple decisions regarding public health from handling the COVID-19 pandemic to needle exchange programs. Puckett, who is also a member of the Coalition for Tobacco-Free West Virginia, says the bill would put these decisions above them, whic could also open doors to other issues, such as permitting smoking in bars, casinos, racetracks, etc. He says legal scrutiny could also mean county commissions would not move forward with additional regulations.