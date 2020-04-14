Rabbi Urecki on the importance of faith during times of crisis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Rabbi Victor Urecki of B’nai Jacob Synagogue talks about the importance of faith during dire times, like the current pandemic. He tells us how streaming services have helped his congregation, and remarks on why he and other religious leaders come together each year to open the legislature with prayer.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories