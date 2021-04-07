Ramadan: Exercising patience to stay positive during trying times

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Imam Nasir Abdussalem of the Islamic Association of West Virginia continues the conversation of practicing and exercising patience through difficult times.

Ramadan starts on April 12 and Abdussalem says the idea behind the holiday is to exercise patience over oneself. During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims are obligated to fast, every day from dawn to sunset. Fasting requires abstinence from food and drink.

“Patience and hope, they go together like hand and glove. Because if I’m hoping for something better to happen…I have to be patient while I’m in the difficult situation in order to see it through,” said Abdussalem.

