Red Cross WV Region CEO Erica Mani on smoke alarms, coronavirus prep

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Erica Mani, Chief Executive Officer at Red Cross WV Region, talks all things Red Cross Month, including the importance of checking and maintaining smoke alarms, the role the organization could play in any coronavirus issues in the Mountain state, and ways you can help the Red Cross this month.

