Religious Special, West Virginia Strong, & COVID-19 Efforts in Washington

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we explore three different religions as they experience holidays and holy seasons, with special emphasis on how stay-at-home orders are affecting their congregations. We also talk about the latest efforts in Washington, as well as where you can go for some uplifting stories if COVID-19 news has you down.

Sen. Manchin on Washington amid COVID-19, where to go for assistance and West Virginia Strong

In segment 1, United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) tells us what is going on in Washington amid COVID-19, including how they’re looking to provide more relief for hospitals because he doesn’t believe the stimulus did enough. He also talks about where you can go for assistance during the pandemic, as well as his new project, West Virginia Strong, where they are honoring people who do good deeds for others out of the kindness of their hearts.

Bishop Brennan on Easter and how technology allows for virtual church services

In segment 2, Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston joins us to have a conversation about Easter, including the importance of the holiday on the Christian calendar, as well as how technology is allowing churches around the world to still hold service during stay-at-home orders. He says while we may not be able to physically be together in worship, our current climate is ideal for the domestic church to thrive.

Rabbi Urecki on the importance of faith during times of crisis

In segment 3, Rabbi Victor Urecki of B’nai Jacob Synagogue talks about the importance of faith during dire times, like the current pandemic. He tells us how streaming services have helped his congregation, and remarks on why he and other religious leaders come together each year to open the legislature with prayer.

Imam Abdussalam on Ramadan and how inability to meet in-person effects sense of community

In segment 4, Imam Nasir Abdussalam from the Islamic Association of West Virginia tells us the significance of Ramadan in the Islamic faith, what it entails, and why they do it, as well as why the first day changes by year. He also tells us how not being able to meet in person is affecting their sense of community.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories