CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the arrival of electric school buses, get an update on the opioid crisis, learn about citizen voting and remember the legacy of a mining union leader.

In Segment One, we talk to Fraser Atkinson, CEO of Green Power Motor Company, about the rollout of electric school buses in West Virginia.

In Segment Two, we talk to former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr about the rising toll of fentanyl.

In Segment Three, we talk to Charlie Kolean of Americans for Citizen Voting about what citizen voting is.

We end today’s episode with Joshua Sword, President of West Virginia AFL-CIO, and State Senator Mike Caputo (D) remembering the life of mining union leader Kenny Perdue.