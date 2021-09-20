Remote patient monitoring now available in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Traci Quillen, Vice President of Community Wellness Technology Inc. is talking about remote patient monitoring telehealth in West Virginia.
She says Community Wellness can provide Bluetooth-enabled devices for patients to utilize in their homes so that physicians can continue monitoring patients. “We have the ability to provide Bluetooth-enabled devices for patients to utilize in their homes; that way physicians can continue monitoring patients,” said Quillen.
For more information about telehealth, visit the Community Wellness website.
Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.