Remote patient monitoring now available in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Traci Quillen, Vice President of Community Wellness Technology Inc. is talking about remote patient monitoring telehealth in West Virginia.

She says Community Wellness can provide Bluetooth-enabled devices for patients to utilize in their homes so that physicians can continue monitoring patients. “We have the ability to provide Bluetooth-enabled devices for patients to utilize in their homes; that way physicians can continue monitoring patients,” said Quillen.

For more information about telehealth, visit the Community Wellness website.