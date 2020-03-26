Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) on the $8.2 billion aid package for coronavirus-related efforts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – United States Representative Carol Miller talks about the $8.2 billion aid package that will be used to handle a variety of coronavirus-related efforts, including providing food for children and families, COVID-19 testing, and IRS tax credits, among others.

She also tells us that it’s important to do everything you can to protect yourself, but says you cannot forget to live your life in the process.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories