Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) on the $8.2 billion aid package for coronavirus-related efforts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – United States Representative Carol Miller talks about the $8.2 billion aid package that will be used to handle a variety of coronavirus-related efforts, including providing food for children and families, COVID-19 testing, and IRS tax credits, among others.
She also tells us that it’s important to do everything you can to protect yourself, but says you cannot forget to live your life in the process.
