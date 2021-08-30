Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Retired Boone County Judge nominated as US Attorney for the Southern District

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—In Segment 1, Recently retired Judge Will Thompson from Boone County discusses his nomination for US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. While he cannot disclose anything about the confirmation process, he shares stories from his years on the bench and talks about being one of the pioneers of drug courts and expungements.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS