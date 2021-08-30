Retired Boone County Judge nominated as US Attorney for the Southern District

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—In Segment 1, Recently retired Judge Will Thompson from Boone County discusses his nomination for US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. While he cannot disclose anything about the confirmation process, he shares stories from his years on the bench and talks about being one of the pioneers of drug courts and expungements.
