Rev. Watts discusses why minorities get hit harder by the virus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Reverend Matthew Watts of Grace Bible Church discusses with us why minorities are getting hit harder during the pandemic than the general population and shares the details of his personal project to get testing access to the community, including what you need to do to sign up for the next round.
