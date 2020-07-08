Rev. Watts on healthcare below the poverty level and the CARES Act

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Rev. Matthew Watts with Grace Bible Church in Charleston explains why be believes 20% of the CARES Act funds should be dedicated to the 20% living below the poverty level in West Virginia, how the coronavirus pandemic helped to identify the lack of healthcare for those living in poverty and why the state simply needs to develop a plan to help the impoverished.

