Revamping COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department discusses ramping up COVID-19 testing and vaccinations as the latest COVID-19 spike spreads statewide in West Virginia. She discusses the Delta variant and the concerns with the spread as the first day of school is on Monday, Aug. 9. The Delta variant can spread quickly, is more aggressive and affect kids more.
