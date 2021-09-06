Rich Trumka and the 100th anniversary of Battle of Blair Mountain

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Cecil Roberts, the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) President, discusses the passing of Rich Trumka, former President of the AFL-CIO. An outspoken advocate for social and economic justice, Trumka was the nation’s most straightforward voice on the critical need to ensure that all workers have a good job and the power to determine their wages and working conditions.

Roberts also talks about the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain, the largest labor uprising in United States history and the largest armed uprising since the American Civil War. According to Roberts, this attack was the first time that an airstrike was called within the continental borders of the United States. The attack was called by the coal companies, which dropped bombs on the marchers.