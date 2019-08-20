Richard Rock, Airport Director, North Central West Virginia Airport

On this week’s episode, we visit the I-79 High Tech Park in Fairmont, West Virginia and talk about the growth of West Virginia’s tech sector. In this segment, we talk to Richard Rock, Airport Director at North Central West Virginia Airport.
