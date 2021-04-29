Roundtable: COVID-19 protocol in the WV legislature, what’s next for the state income tax?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis is joined by Lacie Pierson, reporter for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, and Steven Adams, Capitol Correspondent for Ogden Newspapers, to discuss their experiences this year covering the 2021 West Virginia legislative session amid protocols set in place for COVID-19 guidelines.

In the roundtable, Adams describes the difficulties in covering the session with limited opportunities to speak with legislators due to protocol put in place for social distancing. Pierson says while the media was still able to access the same rooms, it was still very limited and she had to rely on her press pass more so than previous years to show she was allowed in since the general public was not.

Our guests also talk about the state income tax plan, which was shot down 0-100 by the House of Delegates. The biggest question now is what happens next, especially with the governor’s plan for a road tour to gain support for the income tax plan.