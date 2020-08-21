Salango: Schools can not safely reopen yet

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, the Democratic candidate for governor, explains why he thinks West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice should be using the funds received from the Department of Education and the CARES Act to make the state’s schools safe to reopen.

Salango also shares why he thinks the state needs to provide personal protective equipment for teachers and students and why he believes schools are not safe for reopening at this time.

