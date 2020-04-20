Sen. Capito and FCC Commissioner Carr on broadband and telehealth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Brendan Carr, Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, join us for a conversation on broadband and telehealth.

Senator Capito shares with us her concerns: do patients even have access to this technology? She tells us that she’s pushing for an expansion under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, to reach those rural areas.

Commissioner Carr tells us about the telehealth initiative he is championing, specifically how they are working to bridge the digital divide that some areas experience, in order to provide equal means for doctor visits online. Finally, Senator Capito tells us why she thinks telehealth is going to become a crucial part of our lives, even after the pandemic.

