Sen. Corey Palumbo (D-Kanawha) talks renewable energy, budget

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Senate Minority Whip Sen. Corey Palumbo (D-Kanawha) talks about renewable energy bills and a bill to provide tax credits to technology-based companies. He also shares his thoughts on the plans for the senate’s budget and his hopes that the Senate will pass certain bills before the legislative session ends.

