Sen. Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) talks budget and plans for state spending

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Sen. Craig Blair (R-Berkeley), Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, discusses the state budget and funding education, road maintenance, healthcare and other projected plans for the fiscal year. He also shares an update on his recovery from a traffic accident near the beginning of the legislative session.
