CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we have two guests: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Meg Bulger.

Segments One and Two bring in Sen. Manchin (D-WV) to talk about a variety of issues not just in West Virginia but in the entire U.S.

Segment Three and Four are with Meg Bulger to talk about the Game Changer program.