Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks Fairmont Regional Hospital’s closing announcement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks about the announcement that Fairmont Regional Hospital will be closing and healthcare in America.
He also tells us he’s letting go on the tweets sent by President Trump after Manchin voted “yes” on both counts in the impeachment trial.
