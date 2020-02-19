Sen. Majority Whip Ryan Weld discusses bills in the legislature, VA investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, a veteran and an attorney, shares his thoughts on the VA investigation, the impact of greyhound racing on the Mountain state, and the Tim Tebow bill.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Columbus bomb squad investigates suspected explosive device in Scioto County
- ‘Free at last!’ Man locked inside 24 Hour Fitness recounts experience
- Kentucky teen dies in apparent animal attack
- UT makes first 3D map of coronavirus, breakthrough in developing a vaccine
- Ryan Newman walking around, playing with daughters in hospital 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
- Students demonstrate importance of safe water
- West Virginia State Senate votes against greyhound racing bill
- Maryland Walmart employee becomes unlikely viral sensation
- Man arrested after shots-fired in Nitro
- Lost ring found in another country – 47 years later