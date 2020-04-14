Sen. Manchin on Washington amid COVID-19, where to go for assistance and West Virginia Strong

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) tells us what is going on in Washington amid COVID-19, including how they’re looking to provide more relief for hospitals, because he doesn’t believe the stimulus did enough.
He also talks about where you can go for assistance during the pandemic, as well as his new project, West Virginia Strong, where they are honoring people who do good deeds for others out of the kindness of their hearts.
