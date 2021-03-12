Senate Bill 12: Should county commissions have authority over local health departments?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett joins us to talk about his concerns over Senate Bill 12.

The bill would gives more authority to county commissions for oversight of local health departments. Puckett says the bill would take away provisions from local public health, which he says is “a detriment to the community at large.” He says the idea of giving a political body authority over public health is concerning. Moving that authority would also transfer the legal liability back to county commissions, which could put them up to litigation in some cases and cause constituents more money, according to Puckett.

Health departments’ boards make multiple decisions regarding public health from handling the COVID-19 pandemic to needle exchange programs. Puckett, who is also a member of the Coalition for Tobacco-Free West Virginia, says the bill would put these decisions above them, whic could also open doors to other issues, such as permitting smoking in bars, casinos, racetracks, etc. He says legal scrutiny could also mean county commissions would not move forward with additional regulations.