Senate Candidate Ojeda on stimulus package, priorities in politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senate Candidate Richard Ojeda responds to Swearengin’s comments, tells us who he is and why he believes the public should vote for him, shares his opinion on a new stimulus package, and details some of his priorities in politics.

