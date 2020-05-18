Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in The Bluegrass State

Senate Candidate Ojeda on stimulus package, priorities in politics

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senate Candidate Richard Ojeda responds to Swearengin’s comments, tells us who he is and why he believes the public should vote for him, shares his opinion on a new stimulus package, and details some of his priorities in politics.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories