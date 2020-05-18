Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in The Bluegrass State

Senate Candidate Swearengin on representing WV in politics

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we change topics from COVID-19, speaking with one democratic candidate for the United States Senate.

Paula Jean Swearengin talks about the importance of representation in politics, the long-term implications of COVID-19, and why she believes she’s the right choice, over fellow candidate Richard Ojeda.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories