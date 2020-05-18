Senate Candidate Swearengin on representing WV in politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we change topics from COVID-19, speaking with one democratic candidate for the United States Senate.

Paula Jean Swearengin talks about the importance of representation in politics, the long-term implications of COVID-19, and why she believes she’s the right choice, over fellow candidate Richard Ojeda.

