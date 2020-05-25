Senate Candidate Whitt on his platform, concern over state, federal government entities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Republican Candidate for Senate Allen Whitt tells us about his platform and views, some of his concerns regarding state and federal governmental entities, and why he believes people should vote for him over incumbent senator Shelley Moore Capito.
