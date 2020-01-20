Seth Distefano on the Annual Budget Breakfast

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Seth Distefano of the West Virginia Center on Budget Policy discusses the take away from the annual budget breakfast, including the governor’s plans for a rainy day fund to support Medicaid, the removal of the IDD Waiver Waitlist, and policies to combat hunger.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events