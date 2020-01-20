Seth Distefano on the Annual Budget Breakfast

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Seth Distefano of the West Virginia Center on Budget Policy discusses the take away from the annual budget breakfast, including the governor’s plans for a rainy day fund to support Medicaid, the removal of the IDD Waiver Waitlist, and policies to combat hunger.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories