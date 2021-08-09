Shawnee Sports Complex, COVID-19, Paid Family Leave, and WV State Fair on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode on Inside West Virginia Politics, host and Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis and our guests discuss a variety of topics in the Mountain State, including the Shawnee Sports Complex, the latest in COVID-19 news, the importance of Paid Family and Medical Leave, and the upcoming West Virginia State Fair.

The Shawnee Sports Complex estimated to bring more than $100M after first 4 years

In Segment 1, Ben Salango (D), Kanawha County Commissioner, discusses his contributions around the county, including his involvement in the Shawnee Sports Complex. Salango says the sports complex will bring in more than $100 million in its first four years — money he says is going back to employees, businesses and workers throughout the valley, not just the county.

Salango has also announced his candidacy for the Kanawha County Commission in 2022.

Revamping COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts in West Virginia

In Segment 2, Dr. Sherri Young from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department discusses ramping up COVID-19 testing and vaccinations as the latest COVID-19 spike spreads statewide in West Virginia. She discusses the Delta variant and the concerns with the spread as the first day of school is on Monday, Aug. 9. The Delta variant can spread quickly, is more aggressive and affect kids more.

The importance of Paid Family and Medical Leave in West Virginia

In Segment 3, Kelly Allen, the Executive Direct of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, talks about the importance of Paid Family and Medical Leave is being considered in Congress.

According to Allen, 1 in 5 people have paid medical leave with a higher-paying job. With lower-wage workers, 1 in 20 people have paid medical leave.

The West Virginia State Fair returns this August

In Segment 4, Kent Leonhardt, the West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture, discusses the 96th annual West Virginia State Fair.

Leonhardt says masks are not required for patrons, but vendors who are inside will be wearing masks. “You can see the smiles on people’s faces,” said Leonhardt.

The West Virginia State Fair will take place from Aug. 12th-21st.

Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia are happy to announce the concert series for the 96th annual event set for August 12-21, 2021, featuring Nelly (8/12), Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods (8/13), for KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. James (8/14), STYX (8/15), Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd (8/19), Brantley Gilbert (8/20), and the Buckin’B Bull Ride (8/21).

Mac Powell & The Family Reunion and Shenandoah will play as free shows on August 16 and 17, respectively.

Artist Date of Performance NELLY Aug. 8th Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods Aug. 13th KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. James Aug. 14th STYX Aug. 15th Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd Aug. 19th Brantley Gilbert Aug. 20th

You can buy tickets for the fair by following this link.