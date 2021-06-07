Should child care issues stay in Biden’s infrastructure bill?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Del. Kaley Young (D) Kanawha County discusses the child care issue attached to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. He wants funding in there for child care and home health care. She says she’s for that because it’s the thing working families need. “In the American Family’s Plan, we have money for working parents. Because… child care is expensive,” said Young.

According to Young, child care is up to 35% of a person’s wages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers got free child care and are still getting free child care. “Give essential workers free child care. We’ve seen workers in other states move here to take advantage of that. I don’t know why putting child care first isn’t something we’re doing to try to get people to be here,” said Young.

