Should we favor Morrisey’s settlement opposition?

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Attorney Rusty Webb shares why he favors West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s decision to oppose the Perdue lawsuit settlement formula.

“Because this formula that they came up with over two years gives West Virginia very little money and it’s based on population, and it gives large states with large populations like New York and California and Texas that don’t have an opioid problem and would get a lot of money,” said Webb. 

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS