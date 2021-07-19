Should we favor Morrisey’s settlement opposition?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Attorney Rusty Webb shares why he favors West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s decision to oppose the Perdue lawsuit settlement formula.
“Because this formula that they came up with over two years gives West Virginia very little money and it’s based on population, and it gives large states with large populations like New York and California and Texas that don’t have an opioid problem and would get a lot of money,” said Webb.
