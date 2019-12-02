Ski Season, Adoption, & the 2020 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode we look at the upcoming legislative session, National Adoption Month, the 2019-2020 ski season, and why a former Secretary of State is running to reclaim the seat.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Natalie Tennant discusses running to regain West Virginia Secretary of State position

Former West Virginia West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant (D) discusses why she is running to regain the position.

Del. Estep-Burton talks 2020 Legislative Session

West Virginia State Delegate Amanda Estep-Burton (D-Kanawha) talks about her first legislative session and what she is expecting in the 2020 session.

Mission West Virginia talks National Adoption Month

Kylee Hassan from Mission West Virginia stops by to talk about National Adoption Month.

West Virginia Ski Areas Association talks 2019-2020 Ski Season

Joe Stevens, the spokesperson for the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, talks about the 2019-2020 ski season in the Mountain State.