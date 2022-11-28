CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to guests about the election in 2022 and the upcoming election in 2024, skiing and healthcare.

Segments One and Two are about the previous and upcoming elections. Segment One brings on Republican Candidate for WV US House District 2 Treasurer Riley Moore. Segment Two brings in Del. Mike Pushkin (D) Chairman, WV Democratic Party to talk about a worthy opponent for Moore.

Segment Three brings in Joe Stevens, WV Ski Areas Assocation, to talk about the impact that skiing has on West Virginia.

We end today’s episode with Albert Wright Jr., President and CEO of WVU Health System, to talk about healthcare.