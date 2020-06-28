Snyder: It’s the best gift for Pride Month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode, we talk with two men running for West Virginia Attorney General, discuss one of the Supreme Court’s recent rulings with the executive director of Fairness West Virginia and look into the future of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital at their recent topping-out ceremony.
In segment 1, Andrew Snyder, executive director of Fairness West Virginia, explains why he believes the Supreme Court recent decision ruling against discrimination of the LGBTQ community in the workplace the “best gift that we could have asked for during Pride Month,” and how the decision helps the debate for West Virginia’s Fairness Law.
