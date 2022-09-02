CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates will be called back into session on Monday, Sept. 12 after being recessed subject to the call of the Chair.

The House of Delegates released a statement Friday, Sept. 2 that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) intends to contact members to call them back in to session alongside the House’s regularly scheduled interim committee meetings.

Hanshaw adjourned the House to the call of the Chair on Friday, July 29 during the third special session of the 85th Legislature’s second session.

According to the House, on July 29, a majority of House members gave a voice vote refusing to concur with the Senate regarding House Bill 302. The bill was created to clarify the state’s abortion laws. The House also requested a conference committee of five members from both the House and the Senate.

The Senate, which also adjourned to to a call of the President on July 29, has not yet received the request.