Speaker Hanshaw on WV’s projected budget deficit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw tells us about West Virginia’s projected budget deficits — with the local economy just starting to reopen, he details what the state will be able to do about revenue shortfalls, including budget cuts, federal money in the state, and who can act on any decisions made.
He also shares his opinion on the move to transfer federal prisoners into West Virginia facilities, telling us why he doesn’t think it’s a good idea.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Drive-thru and drop off: Boyd County sheriff makes tax payments easier
- Pres. Trump leads Biden, has more enthusiastic base, new Ohio Nexstar/Emerson poll shows
- Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
- Ohio restaurant adds shower curtain dividers between tables for coronavirus guidelines
- Panther Creek Mining announces layoffs
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises again in the Mountain State
- Gov. Justice announces more economic openings for week four of his West Virginia comeback
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear gives daily update on COVID-19
- VIDEO: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen do squats, push-ups outside Clearwater courthouse
- Relive the 2008 Fiesta Bowl with Pat McAfee, Owen Schmitt and more