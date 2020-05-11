Speaker Hanshaw on WV’s projected budget deficit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw tells us about West Virginia’s projected budget deficits — with the local economy just starting to reopen, he details what the state will be able to do about revenue shortfalls, including budget cuts, federal money in the state, and who can act on any decisions made.

He also shares his opinion on the move to transfer federal prisoners into West Virginia facilities, telling us why he doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories